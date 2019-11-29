Rijiju optimistic about India doing well in 2020 Olympics

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju is optimistic about India doing well in the 2020 Olympics as he feels there are many "strong contenders" who have qualified for the mega-event.

"The day I have taken charge as sports minister, I have followed the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have met all players, coaches, technical experts, federations and Indian Olympic Associations and talked to them and have been providing everything which is required to the sportsperson," Rijiju told reporters here on Thursday.

"Due to these efforts, we are getting good results. As of now, more than 60 players have qualified and many of them are world-class athletes, who are strong contenders for medals in Tokyo Olympics," he added.

Rijiju felicitated wrestler Bajrang Punia with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna at the Sports Authority of India headquarter today. Apart from Punia, sprinter Muhammad Anas and shotputter Tejinderpal Singh Toor received their Arjuna Awards while Mohinder Singh Dhillon was handed the Dronacharya Award.

Commenting on the same, Rijiju said: "Four prominent personalities are being given award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel award, it is the highest award for the sportsperson, is conferred to Bajrang Punia in Wrestling and Dhillon is a renowned coach and he is one of the persons who is responsible to produce Tejinder."

"Tejinder Toor, of course, is our greatest short putter at this point of time in India and one of the top ranking in the world. Mohammad Anas is also known for his great performance in athletics," he added. (ANI)

