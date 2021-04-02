Rijiju releases Rs 5 cr to upgrade facilities at Karni Singh Shooting Range

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday informed that he has released Rs 5 crore for the creation of the latest laser technology and upgradation of the facilities at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range to keep the shooters at par with Tokyo Olympics shooting range.

"Released Rs 5 crore on laser technology to create Tokyo-like range in Delhi. Will upgrade the facilities at the Karni Singh Shooting Range to keep the shooters on par with the latest laser technology that would be used at the Tokyo Olympics," the sports minister tweeted.

Recently, India not only finished on top of the medal tally in the ISSF World Cup, but also amassed a whopping 15 gold, nine silver and six bronze medals for a tournament tally of 30 medals.



A total of 22 countries won medals over 10 competition days at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. As many as 294 shooters representing 53 countries took part in the tournament, which was the first International Olympic sporting event to have taken place in the country post the coronavirus-induced lockdowns last year.

Rijiju had expressed delight over the success of the Indian shooters in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun and said the shooters will perform well at the Tokyo Olympics as well.

"I am very happy with the ongoing ISSF World Cup as we are number one, leading the medal tally. I congratulate all the athletes who won at this World Cup and also the ones who have qualified for the Olympics. The shooting team will perform very well in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics," Rijiju had said. (ANI)

