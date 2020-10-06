Rijiju sanctions Rs 5 lakhs each to help UP boxer Sunil Chauhan, Archer Neeraj Chauhan

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Sports Ministry has come forward to extend financial support to Uttar Pradesh boxer Sunil Chauhan and his brother archer Neeraj Chauhan who were facing a financial crunch after their father, who is the only earning member of the family, lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The athlete's family was forced to sell vegetables to make ends meet. Taking cognizance of the matter and looking at the financial situation of the family, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the athletes under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

"The financial help will go a long way to help me and my family and we are really thankful to the minister to helping us at the time of our need," said Boxer Sunil in an official statement.



While archer Neeraj Chauhan has won the silver medal in 50m in Senior Archery Championship 2018 and won a medal at the 65th National School Games 2020, his brother Sunil Chauhan is a Boxer and won the Gold medal at Khelo India University Games, 2020.

Last week, Rijiju had unveiled the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new logo at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

SAI has been the pivot of the sports ecosystem in the country since the time it was established in the year 1982 and has been instrumental in identifying and developing grassroots talents across the country.

The new logo signifies SAI's journey of metamorphosis from identifying and nurturing grassroots level sporting talent to creating sporting excellence in the country. (ANI)

