'Rise in rankings gave me immense satisfaction', says BFI President Ajay Singh

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh expressed elation, stating that the Indian boxers' rise in rankings has given him 'immense satisfaction'.

The recent world rankings released by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) saw 12 Indian pugilists being placed in the Top-10 (eight women, four men), with Amit Panghal (52kg) at the pinnacle.

"As the BFI President, I have always wanted to see Indian boxers at the pinnacle and it gives me immense satisfaction to see the roadmap unfolding. While these glories of winning medals and topping the rankings are no doubt special, we still remain unwavered in our mission of winning Olympic medals for India," Singh said in a statement.

Consistency has been the key to this success of the Indian contingent which has been proven time and again in various international and elite level tournaments where Indians have dominated.

Maintaining his dominance not only in results but also in ranking charts, Panghal continues to lead the pack with a number one position in 52kg. Six-time world champion Mary Kom is placed third in 51kg while a sizzling silver medal-winning debut at the Women's World Championships catapulted young Manju Rani to a career-best number two in 48 kg.

Deepak (49kg, 6th), Kavinder Singh Bisht (56kg, 4th), Manish Kaushik (64kg, 6th) are the other Indian men who found a place in the Top-10 while Jamuna Boro (54kg, 5th) Sonia Chahal (57kg, 4th), Simranjit Kaur (64kg, 6th), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg, 3rd), Pooja Rani (81kg, 8th) and Seema Poonia (+81kg, 6th) are the other Indian women pugilists ranked inside first 10. (ANI)

