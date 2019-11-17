Ritu Phogat knocks out Nam Hee Kim on MMA debut

Beijing [China], Nov 16 (ANI): Wrestler Ritu Phogat made a successful Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut after defeating South Korea's Nam Hee Kim in the knockout bout at the Cadillac Arena here on Saturday.

Phogat registered victory over Kim in just over three minutes. She immediately scored on a takedown in the opening seconds of the bout.

She executed another successful takedown moments later, this time keeping Kim on the mat and proceeding to deal damage with ground-and-pound.

After securing the mounted crucifix position, Phogat pounded Kim out until the referee intervened. (ANI)

