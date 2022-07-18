Rollercoaster of emotions for PV Sindhu after winning Singapore Open 2022 title

Singapore [Singapore], July 18 (ANI): Following her Singapore Open 2022 title win against China's Wang Zhiyi, ace shuttler PV Sindhu said it was a rollercoaster of emotions.

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category on Sunday.

"It was like a rollercoaster of emotions, but managed to pulled through and win the championship! Thank you for all your support, it means so much to me," said Sindhu in a tweet after the game.

She took the opportunity and thanked her coaching and fitness staff and gave them the deserved credit for the win.

"Special thanks to my coach Park Tae-Sang, fitness trainer Srikanth Madapalli and my physio Ms Evangeline who's always been there in my ups and downs. Always special to win in Singapore. Time for a much-needed breather before the big one in Birmingham. Love and light," Sindhu continued.



Playing on court 1, Sindhu won the summit clash by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. She was off to a great start, winning the first game by a thumping margin. Zhiyi made a comeback in a similar fashion in the next game, winning it by 11-21. In the decider game, the top Indian shuttler maintained her composure to win it 21-15 and win the title.

PV Sindhu advanced to the summit clash of the women's singles category of the Singapore Open 2022 by defeating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semifinals here in Singapore on Saturday.

This is Sindhu's third title of 2022.

In January this year, Sindhu won the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament. At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, top-seed Sindhu defeated Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the summit clash that lasted for 35 minutes.

Then later in March, India's ace shuttler claimed the Swiss Open 2022 women's singles crown at St Jakobshalle arena in Basel. Battling it out at court 1, the double Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes. (ANI)

