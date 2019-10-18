Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated all the athletes.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated all the athletes.

Ronaldo Singh wins gold medal in Asian Track Cycling Championships

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh on Friday bagged a gold medal in the men's junior Keirin event at the Asian Track Cycling Championships being held at Incheon in South Korea.
Apart from Ronaldo, James Singh also brought laurel for the nation as he clinched a bronze medal in the event.
The men's and women's junior sprint team won two bronze medals.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated all the athletes.
"Ronaldo Singh won the gold medal in men's junior Keirin event at the Asian Track Cycling C'ships in Incheon, Korea. James Singh got bronze in the same event. India also secured 2 bronze medals in men's and women's Jr. sprint team. Congratulations to all," tweeted SAI. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:04 IST

Physically, we can compete with any team in the world: Rani Rampal

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Indian women Hockey captain Rani Rampal said they have improved a lot over the last two-three years and physically, they can compete with any team in the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Waqar Younis to hold bowlers camp in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of Australia tour, Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis will hold a bowlers camp at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:01 IST

Gulam Bodi sentences to five years in prison for corruption

London [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Former South Africa batsman Gulam Bodi on Friday was sentenced to five years in prison for corruption.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:58 IST

Shahbaz Nadeem replaces Kuldeep Yadav in third Test match...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Friday was included in the team's squad for the third Test match against South Africa, replacing Kuldeep Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:23 IST

Will send someone else for toss, says Faf du Plessis

London [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said he may send 'someone else' for the toss in the third Test match against India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Hardik Pandya shares an adorable picture with his mother

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday shared an adorable picture with his mother.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:50 IST

All set for tomorrow, says Kohli ahead of third Test against South Africa

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test match against South Africa, India skipper Virat Kohli expressed his confidence saying that they are 'all set for tomorrow'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:34 IST

India announces 18-member women's squad for FIH Hockey Olympic...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) on Friday named the 18-member women's squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. The Indian team remained unchanged from their Tour of England. Rani will lead the team in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:11 IST

Hockey India announces 18-man team for Olympic Qualifiers

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday announced the 18-man Men's Hockey team for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha which are scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:10 IST

Sultan of Johor Cup: India play out draw against Great Britain

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 18 (ANI): Indian junior men's hockey team played out a brilliant 3-3 draw against Great Britain in their final round-robin game at the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:40 IST

David de Gea's injury not as bad as feared, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that David de Gea's injury is 'not as bad as feared'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:06 IST

Gus Poyet hails Mason Mount's technique

Leeds [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Former Chelsea player Gus Poyet has praised Mason Mount's technique, saying that his timing is something that cannot be coached.

Read More
iocl