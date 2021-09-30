Rudrankksh clinches silver, Ramita bags bronze in ISSF junior world championships

Lima [Peru], September 30 (ANI): Indian shooter Rudrankksh Patil clinched the silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship on Thursday.

Rudrankksh scored a total of 250 while USA shooter William Shaner shot 250.7 to win the gold medal.

Shooter Ramita won the bronze medal as she scored 229.1 in the Women's junior 10m air rifle event



"2nd Medal for Flag of India at @ISSF_Shooting World Junior Championships 2021. Ramita wins Third place medal with a score of 229.1 in the Women's Junior 10m Air Rifle Event. Many congratulations to Ramita," SAI Media tweeted.

Rudrankksh, Dhanush Srikanth and Paarth Makhija had made it to the finals with scores of 630.2, 629.6 and 629.2 respectively in qualification, which placed them overall second, third and fourth.

Dhanush and Paarth finished eighth and seventh respectively on Thursday. (ANI)

