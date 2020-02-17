Rugby player Bryan Habana inducted into Laureus World Sports Academy

Berlin [Germany], Feb 17 (ANI): Ahead of the 20th anniversary of Laureus World Sports Awards, South African rugby legend Bryan Habana has been inducted into the Laureus World Sports Academy.

Habana is widely regarded as one of the greatest rugby players of all time. He was inspired to take up the sport when he saw Nelson Mandela and Francois Pienaar lifting the Rugby World Cup in 1995.

"Named after two football legends, sport has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Whether being inspired by it, playing it or using it as a medium to give back. To be able to witness first hand both as a fan and as a player the power that sport has to bring about change, as big as I dreamt, I never in my wildest dreams imagined how much sport would impact my life," Habana said in an official statement.

"It is an incredible honour for me to become a Laureus Academy member, alongside sporting icons that are not only legends of the sporting world but have also brought so much joy to so many people across the globe, is something that I am extremely humbled by," he added.

He was the star of the 2007 Rugby World Cup, scoring eight tries to help his country become World Champions, equalling Jonah Lomu's single tournament record in the process.

His efforts led to him being named 2007 IRB World Player of the Year. With 67 Test tries, Bryan is second in the all-time international try-scoring list.

In 2009, Bryan was announced as an Ambassador for Laureus Sport for Good. (ANI)

