'Run For Good' to be staged in Delhi on March 19

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The first edition of the 'Run For Good' slated to take place on March 19 in New Delhi, will feature a 3K Savera Run, a 5K Family run and a 10K timed run.

The 10K timed run adds an extra layer of excitement and challenge for the participants to push their limits and achieve new personal records.

Speaking about the event, Minu Bakshi, Honourable Chairperson at Savera Association said, "This year we complete 25 years of our existence and Savera has been incessantly working towards improving the lives of the underprivileged children and women of our society by running a free kindergarten school and free Medical facility for the people of Basti Srinivaspuri. 'Run For Good', we know is the perfect opportunity to bring our shared values to a wider community.



The runners will also have a chance to enjoy fun activities such as live music, food stalls and much more to attain an inclusive and engaging experience. The Run For Good promotes unity, inclusivity, and social responsibility and the event is open to people from all walks of life.

Anand Kanwar, Founder and Director, ArtKonnect said, "Running is not just a physical exercise but it's also a powerful tool that can help us build stronger minds and communities. At Artkonnect, we firmly believe in the transformative power of coming together for a common cause, which is why we are honoured to be a part of the Run For Good event in partnership with the Savera Association. Our team is proud to be contributing to this meaningful initiative, as we work to promote health, wellness, and social responsibility."

The exciting race will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Sunday, 19 March 2023. (ANI)

