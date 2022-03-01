Russia stripped of IIHF World Junior Championship hosting rights

Zurich [Switzerland], March 1 (ANI): During an extraordinary meeting, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council evaluated the impact of the current situation between Russia and Ukraine.

"The IIHF strongly condemns the use of military force and urges the use of diplomatic means to solve conflict," stated an official statement.

During the meeting, suspension of all Russian and Belarusian National Teams and Clubs from participation in every age category and in all IIHF competitions or events until further notice was agreed upon.

Russia has also been stripped of 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship hosting rights and these two actions have been initiated by the Council in order to enable the IIHF to ensure the safety of IIHF Championships and all participating players, officials, and fans.



Any potential sportive impact of the Council decision on tournament seeding and promotion/relegation will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship was scheduled to take place from December 26, 2022 to January 5, 2023. The IIHF will initiate discussions in the coming months to find a new host for the event.

The decision to relocate the event was taken primarily out of concern for the health and well-being of all participating players, officials, and fans. The IIHF Council also expressed deep concerns over the safe freedom of movement of players and officials to, from, and within Russia. The IIHF Council also took into account the Russian government's breach of the Olympic Truce, which was adopted in December 2021 as a UN resolution by United Nations General Assembly. The breach of the Olympic Truce led to a condemnation by the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board last week.

The IIHF Council has not left out the possibility of further actions impacting future events or other IIHF activities but hopes above all for a swift and peaceful resolution to the war.

"We were incredibly shocked to see the images that have come out of Ukraine. I have been in close contact with members of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine and we hope for all Ukrainians that this conflict can be resolved in a peaceful way and without the need for further violence," said IIHF President Luc Tardif. (ANI)

