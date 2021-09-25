Russian GP: Lando Norris claims sensational maiden pole at Sochi

Sochi [Russia], September 25 (ANI): Fresh from the team's first one-two in over a decade at the Italian Grand Prix last time out, McLaren's Lando Norris claimed pole position for the 2021 Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The British driver overcame damp conditions at the Sochi Autodrom to take a shock P1, with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and the Williams of George Russell rounding out a surprise top three.

With heavy rain on Saturday morning having seen Free Practice 3 cancelled, qualifying marked the first Saturday track action for the F1 drivers. But with the fastest laps on Q1 and Q2 having been set on intermediate tyres, a drying Sochi track prompted a late move to slicks in Q3.



And it was ultimately Norris who strung a lap together to claim his first ever career pole position, and McLaren's first pole since 2012, winding up 0.517s up on second-placed finisher Sainz, as Russell also starred for Williams to take P3, for his second top-three start in four races.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was on the provisional pole going into the final laps of Q3. But the seven-time champion then hit the pit wall as he came in to change for slicks, before failing to improve as he spun on his last lap, claiming P4.

Monza winner Daniel Ricciardo was fifth for McLaren, ahead of the Alpine of Fernando Alonso, as the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas claimed P7 - an upset for Mercedes, who took a one-two in every session and segment leading up to Q3 - with Lance Stroll P8 for Aston Martin, ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Alpine's Esteban Ocon. (ANI)



