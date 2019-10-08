Sachin hails Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman for his spirit, courage

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he flew MiG-21 Bison aircraft over Air Force Day parade today at Hindon Air Base.

"Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman leading the flying parade in the MiG-21 Bison at the 87th Anniversary of the @IAF_MCC! His spirit and courage is an inspiration to all of us. Had goosebumps seeing him lead the parade today," Tendulkar tweeted.

His spirit and courage is an inspiration to all of us. Had goosebumps seeing him lead the parade today.#AFDay19 pic.twitter.com/FZOU0CHueS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 8, 2019



Master Blaster also thanked every soldier for guarding the country and wished that India remains clean, healthy and safe.



The IAF celebrated Air Force Day, its 87th anniversary, at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria were present at the event. (ANI)