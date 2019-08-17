Sachin, Laxman extend greetings on Navroz

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Parsi community is celebrating Navroz today and former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman wished their fans on this occasion.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to write the Parsi community has contributed immensely to India.

"Navroz Mubarak to everyone! Lots to learn from our Parsi friends who may be small in size but through the simple principles of "Good thoughts, good words, and good deeds," they have contributed immensely to India," Tendulkar tweeted.

Laxman wrote: "On the auspicious day of #Navroz, may you be blessed with lots of happiness, love & success. #NavrozMubarak."

The day is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of Nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians. (ANI)

