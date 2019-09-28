Sachin Tendulkar wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday!

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday wished veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday.

The Master Blaster posted a video on Twitter and said: "I would like to wish you on your 90th birthday. Honestly speaking, I do not remember the first time I listened to one of your songs. I do not think there has been a day when I did not listen to your song. You have always showered your blessings on me. I still remember the time when you gave me handwritten lyrics of 'Tu Jahan jahan chalega'. I will always remember that gift of yours."

Wishing @mangeshkarlata didi a very very Happy 90th birthday. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/AEWObUacuC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2019



On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also released a compilation of portraits of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on the eve of the legendary singer's 90th birthday.

The portraits sourced from the archives of Gautam Rajadhyaksha were released in the presence of Usha Mangeshkar, the sister of Lata Mangeshkar.

Born on September 28, 1929, playback singer and occasional music composer Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in the country.

The recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards and many more, Mangeshkar began her career in 1942

In a career spanning over seven decades, the 'Lag Ja Gale Se' singer also known as the 'Nightingale of India' has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

She is also the second vocalist, after late Indian singer M. S. Subbulakshmi, to have ever been awarded the Bharat Ratna. (ANI)