SAI advises IOA to reconstitute selection committee for Taekwondo athletes

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India has written to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) suggesting to reconstitute the committee it had formed in April 2021, to carry out the selection process of Indian Taekwondo athletes for international events, since the Taekwondo federation is derecognized by the Ministry.

The selection committee constituted by the IOA had co-opted Sanjay Saraswat, Executive Director, SAI Lucknow, as the co-chairman and two SAI coaches as members. One SAI coach was a reserve member of the committee.



In the letter addressed to IOA, SAI has said that Sanjay Saraswat has expressed his inability to continue as co-chairman in view of his pressing work commitments as ED SAI.

The letter further states that it would therefore "be prudent to reconstitute the selection committee and reduce the number of SAI coaches in the selection committee."

SAI has however assured the IOA that the Teams Division of SAI will extend all support to IOA for the development of Taekwondo till a federation is recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to manage the sporting discipline. (ANI)

