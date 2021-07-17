SAI calls archer Deepak Sanvaniya for trial after videos surface of his struggle

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday said that archer Deepak Sanvaniya has been called to an SAI centre on next Monday for a trial.

Earlier this week, videos surfaced online which showed Sanvaniya struggling to make ends meet.



Taking note of this, SAI has also said that it will provide all necessary support for the archer.

"Archer Deepak Sanvaniya has been called to the SAI centre in #Ranchi for a trial on Monday. SAI will provide all necessary support including lodging, boarding, high-quality training, and equipment, as per his requirement," SAI Media tweeted.

Sanvaniya has won three silver and one bronze medal at SGFI Archery Championship. He had also won a silver medal at Jharkhand Archery Competition. (ANI)

