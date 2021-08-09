SAI clarifies selection of athletes for competitions is prerogative of National Sports Federation

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Sports Authority of India on Monday stated that they don't select athletes to represent India as it is the prerogative of the National Sports Federation. This after several reports came out stating that an athlete from Tamil Nadu was dropped from participating in the upcoming 4th World Deaf Athletics Championships.

"Recently, several media reports came out stating that a deaf athlete from Tamil Nadu, Sameeha Barwin, was dropped from participating in the upcoming 4th World Deaf Athletics Championships, to be held at Lublin, Poland. Sports Authority of India would like to clarify as under. It is clarified that SAI doesn't select athletes to represent India. It is the prerogative of the concerned National Sports Federation," stated SAI in a release.



Earlier in the year, MYAS/SAI in consultation with the AISCD had approved the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) for the year 2021-22 of the All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) wherein 5 athletes and 1 coach was approved for the 4th World Deaf Athletic Championships.

On receiving a complaint from the athlete, SAI obtained a report from AISCD. According to the report furnished by AISCD, they had conducted selection trials on July 22 at JLN Stadium, New Delhi, in which Sameeha Barwin had participated in 200m run and long jump events. As per the qualification mark, Sameeha did not qualify in 200m whereas in long jump she managed to jump 5m. Further, she was placed at 8th position as per the AISCD merit list. Accordingly, AISCD sent the entries to the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) before the deadline of July 27.

"Sports Authority of India has no role in the selection of athletes for any Championships/Tournaments. The allegation that SAI had dropped any athlete from participating in the international tournament due to either safety concerns or lack of funds is not true," SAI added. (ANI)

