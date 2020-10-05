SAI coaches to take age-appropriate fitness tests twice a year

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has asked all coaches of the organisation to take fitness tests twice a year, with the record for the same being maintained in their personal files.

The fitness tests would be set on the guidelines of Age Appropriate Fitness Protocol that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, 2020, during the Fit India Dialogue, and are the first-ever set of age-appropriate fitness tests that have been launched in India.

As part of the Fitness Protocol, all coaches will have to clear the following tests -

1) Body Composition Test - BMI

2) Balance Test - Flamingo Balance & Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)



3) Muscular Strength Test - Abdominal/Core Strength (Partial Curl-up) & Naukasana (Boat Pose)

4) Muscular Endurance Test - Push-Ups for Boys/ Men, Modified Push-Ups for Girls/ Women and Sit-ups for both

5) Flexibility Test - V Sit Reach Test

6) Aerobic/Cardio-vascular fitness test - 2.4 Km Walk/Run

Stressing on the importance of fitness among coaches, the SAI, in a statement, said: "The Sports Authority of India is primarily responsible for the training of athletes through expert coaches. Fitness of coaches is one of the essential ingredients for them to impart fruitful training on the field. Coaches need to maintain a certain level of fitness so as to show the path of progress to the athletes. Therefore, coaches have been advised to undertake the physical fitness assessment as per the protocol twice a year."

These fitness tests have been drafted by a committee of experts, who after a detailed discussion and review, finalised the fitness protocols for each age group. (ANI)

