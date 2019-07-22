SAI congratulates Manu Bhaker for getting admission into LSR College

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday congratulated young pistol shooter Manu Bhaker for getting admission in political science at the Lady Shriram College here.

SAI in a tweet praised Bhaker, adding that the young shooter is a TOPS athlete and has won medals at Commonwealth Games, various World Cups and earned an Olympic quota.

"Congratulations to our young #shooting champion @realmanubhaker for getting admission in Delhi's prestigious Lady Shriram College in Political Science Our #TOPSAthlete has won gold medals at Commonwealth Games & various World Cups & has earned a quota for #Tokyo2020 @Olympics," SAI wrote along with Bhaker's picture.

[{8ae4cb66-5a81-4099-a2f5-07273bd52540:intradmin/SAItweets.JPG}]

Bhaker secured the seventh Olympic quota for India as she finished at the fourth place in the women's 10m air pistol event of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Munich in May this year.

The young shooter shot 201.0 in the finals to secure the quota for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. It was the first quota for the Indian contingent in the women's 10m pistol category.

Earlier in April, Bhaker teamed up with Saurabh Chaudhary to clinch India's second gold at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing. (ANI)