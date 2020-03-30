SAI employees donate Rs 76 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): In an attempt to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) employees have pledged to contribute a sum of Rs 76 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund.

"SAI employees contribute Rs 76 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund. The money has been put together by Group A, B and C staff with three, two, and one day salary respectively of March," a source from SAI told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday created the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

Several athletes have come forward and made donations. Indian cricketer Suresh Raina pledged to donate Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, sprinter Hima Das, shuttler PV Sindhu, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1,071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness. (ANI)

