Sai Praneeth attains career-best ranking, breaks into top 10

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth on Tuesday attained his career-best ranking by breaking into the top 10 players in the latest BWF Rankings.

Praneeth, who now holds the 10th position, moved up by one spot and also became India's number one. He overtook Srikanth Kidambi, who slipped three positions and settled on the 13th position.

Sameer Verma also climbed one spot to claim the 16th place while Parupalli Kashyap remained on his 25th position.

In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty improved their career-best ranking by securing the seventh spot on the list.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated Praneeth, Rankireddy and Shetty for their achievements.

"#TOPSAthlete @saiprneeth92 reaches his highest ever world ranking of #10 and also becomes India #1. #TOPSAthlete men's doubles @satwiksairaj-@Shettychirag04 climb to career best ranking of #7 in world. Many congratulations. #KheloIndia@KirenRijiju @DGSAI," SAI tweeted.

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal both remained on their sixth and ninth position respectively in the women's singles ranking. (ANI)

