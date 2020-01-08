Sai Praneeth crashes out of Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Jan 8 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth on Wednesday was knocked out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters after he lost his first-round match.

The 27-year faced a straight-game defeat at the hands of Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 11-21, 15-21 in the match that lasted 46 minutes.

in 2019, Praneeth had become the first Indian male shuttler in 36 years to win a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships.

On Tuesday, Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of Malaysia Masters after losing to Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. The duo lost 21-15, 18-21 and 21-15.

In the 52-minute long encounter, the Malaysian pair had the upper hand in the first game, which they won 21-15. The Indian pair came back strong and took the second game 18-21. Yew Sin and Ee Yi won the third game 21-15.

Later in the day, Parupalli Kashyap, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma, and HS Pranoy will play their respective matches in the competition. (ANI)

