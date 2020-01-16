SAI preparing report of action taken in sexual harassment cases

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandeep Pradhan said that a report is being prepared on the action taken in all the sexual harassment cases reported.

Earlier, it was reported that as many as 45 complaints of sexual harassment were reported in the last decade.

"We are preparing a report of the action taken in all the 45 cases," Pradhan told ANI. (ANI)

