SAI recognizes their meritorious coaches and players for year 2022-23; felicitates them during their 39th Foundation Day celebrations

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) celebrated their 39th Foundation Day with a first-of-its-kind cultural event - Sangat, where they also recognised their meritorious players and coaches for the year and gave them SAI Institutional Awards 2022-23.

The grand celebrations, which were held in Delhi's Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, had Honourable Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur as their chief guest who gave away the awards.

The event also felicitated Sports Padmasree awardees of the year 2022, who have also been SAI Coaches and/or players-

1) Gurcharan Singh - Cricket

2) Capt. Shriram Singh - Athletics

3) Rani Rampal - Hockey

4) Mariyappan - Para Athlete

5) Late N Dingko Singh - Boxing (award collected by his wife Babai Devi)

SAI also recognised the four women boxers who have emerged from SAI Schemes and won India Gold Medals at the recently concluded Women Boxing World Championships-

1) Nitu - SAI NCOE, Rothak

2) Nihkat Zareen - SAI Training Centre, Vishkapatnam

3) Lovina Borgohain - SAI NCOE, Guwahati

4) Saweety Boora - STC Hisar & SAI NCOE, Rohtak

SAI also gave away awards to 16 of their best coaches and gave a reward of Rs 50,000 each to them.

Best Coach for the year 2020-21

1) Piyush Kumar Dubey - Senior Coach, Hockey - Hockey High-Performance Manager



2) Sunil Tanwar - Coach, Para - Coach, Athletics - SAI NCOE, Gandhi Nagar

3) Hersen KS - Assistant Coach, Badminton - SAI Gopichand National Badminton Academy, Hyderabad

4) Deepak Kumar Dubey - Coach, Shooting - SAI Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi

5) Vikram Singh Chopra - Coach, Shooting - SAI Dr Karni Shingh Shooting Range, Delhi



Best Coaches for the year 2021-22

1) Bhaskar C Bhatt - Sr. Coach, Boxing -SAI NCOE, Rohtak

2) Ram Awdhesh - Assistant Coach, Archery, SAI NCOE, Sonepat

3) Tukaram Mehatra - Coach, Fencing, SAI NCOE, Aurangabad

4) Amit Vijj - Coach, Judo, SAI National Centres of Excellence, Bhopal

5) Hersen KS - Assistant Coach, Badminton, SAI Gopichand National Badminton Academy, Hyderabad

6) Nagesh - Assistant Coach, Wushu, ABSC Shillong

7) Ratnesh Singh Thakur - Coach, Wushu, SAI NCOE Bhopal

8) Vishal Deep - Coach, Gymnastics. SAI NCOE, I G Stadium, Delhi

9) Vikram Singh Chopra - Coach, Shooting, SAI Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi

10) Gurmeet Singh - Coach, Athletics, SAI NCOE, Bangalore

11) Rajinder Singh Rahelu - Sr. Coach, Powerlifting (Para) SAI NCOE, Gandhinagar. (ANI)

