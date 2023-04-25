SAI representatives visit Jantar Mantar to talk with protesting wrestlers

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) representatives visited Jantar Mantar and interacted with wrestlers who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

It has been two days and the wrestlers continue to sit at Jantar Mantar. SAI officials were seen holding discussions with wrestlers.

"I had come to meet wrestlers and listen to them. I will not say anything on demands," a SAI official told media.



After a protest led by some prominent wrestlers of the country this January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry.

Top wrestlers have now resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital after filing a complaint at the Connaught Place police station on Friday stating that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were "harassed and exploited" by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief.



Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said that this time "all parties are welcome" to join them and they won't back down till action is taken against the BJP MP.

"It's been more than 48 hours since the complaint was made, but an FIR has not been filed yet," Punia told ANI.

The ace wrestler said that this time they will not turn down anyone, and whoever wants to support their protest could come and join them.

"...This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party.....we're not affiliated with any party...," he said.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police to register an FIR on the issue.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and the Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded.

They had accused the WFI body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers. (ANI)

