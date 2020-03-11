SAI South centre restricts outsiders to come and play

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) South centre has restricted the outsiders to come and play as the concerns over coronavirus rises in the country.

The players have also been asked not to go outside or have outside food.

"Our athletes are undergoing training so outsiders come and play have been restricted. Players are also asked not to go out or have outside food," a source in SAI said.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has reached 50 in the country and of these, 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy, said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), on Tuesday. He also said that there has been no death in the country due to coronavirus so far.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), the novel coronavirus belongs to the family of zoonotic viruses that spread from animals to humans.

The symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, include running cold, sneezes and cough, and in severe cases respiratory problems, shortness of breath, kidney failure or even death.

The deadly virus which originated in Wuhan, China, has affected more than 105 counties and has infected more than 115,000 people globally with nearly 4,000 deaths. (ANI)

