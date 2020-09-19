SAI to fund TOPS athlete Kidambi Srikanth's participation in Denmark Open

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will fund ace badminton player Kidambi Srikanth's participation at the Denmark Open.

The tournament is scheduled to be played from October 13 to October 18. Srikanth is part of SAI's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and receives support through it.



"The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will fund badminton player Kidambi Srikanth's participation at the DANISA Denmark Open which is scheduled to be held from October 13th till October 18th," the SAI said in an official statement.

The proposal to participate in the competition came from Srikanth, who has also requested that he should be allowed to reach the venue early and that his coach and physio be allowed to accompany him for the tournament. However, their names are still to be decided.

The SAI will also pay for his COVID-19 testing that is required to be done before he takes part in the competition. (ANI)

