SAI to take action against erring players, officials for 'flouting rules'

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): After a few boxers allegedly flouted quarantine rules, Sports Authority of India (SAI) said that it is investigating the matter and it will 'take action against erring players and officials'.

The athletes are staying at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

"We are investigating the matter. We will take action against erring players and officials after a quick investigation. For the record, our new guidelines require quarantine for seven days. On the sixth day, the tests are conducted and on negative reports, athletes will be allowed to mix with other quarantined athletes," SAI said in a statement.

"Apparently, few athletes who reported late were staying separately from already quarantined athletes, for prevention of any infection, in the hostel inside the campus, which was isolated from other hostel, where the athletes were housed. However, they were also tested and post negative results were allowed in the hostel on the campus and after due undertaking that they would follow the due quarantine process. Despite the undertaking, they allegedly mixed with the other athletes/Coach on the campus," it added. (ANI)

