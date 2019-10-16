Odense [Denmark], Oct 16 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the Denmark Open after facing a defeat against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 15-21, 21-23 in the first round match here on Tuesday.
Nehwal after failing to secure the first game gave a tough competition in the next game. She lost the match in two-straight games that lasted for 37 minutes.
Earlier in the day, Pranav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy defeated their German opponents to advance to the next round in the mixed doubles' category of the ongoing tournament. Sameer Verma won the men's singles game 21-11, 21-11 against Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama to proceed to the next round of the tournament.
Later in the Kidambi Srikanth will take on Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the first round match. (ANI)
Saina Nehwal crashes out of Denmark Open after losing in first round
ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:32 IST
Odense [Denmark], Oct 16 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the Denmark Open after facing a defeat against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 15-21, 21-23 in the first round match here on Tuesday.