Saina Nehwal crashes out of Indonesia Masters 2020

Jakarta [Indonesia], Jan 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday crashed out of the Indonesia Master 2020 after facing a first-round defeat at the hands of Japan's Sayaka Takahashi.

Nehwal was ousted by Takahashi 21-19, 13-21, 5-21 in 50 minutes. Despite clinching the first game with a mere margin. The Japanese had a strong comeback in the match and secured an easy win in the next two games.

Earlier in the day, Indian men's shuttlers Kidami Srikanth, Sourabh Verma, and Sai Praneeth lost their respective first-round matches and were knocked out of the tournament.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, and HS Pranoy are scheduled to face their opponents in the opening round of the event. (ANI)

