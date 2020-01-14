Sakshi, Rahul Aware to lead non-Olympic Indian contingent in Asian Wrestling C'ship

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and World Wrestling Championship bronze medalist Rahul Aware will lead the Indian squad in the non-Olympic weight categories for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2020.

The selection trials were held on January 12 and 13 at Sai Training Centres (STC) of Lucknow and Sonepat. Freestyle wrestlers selected for the Asian Championships are Rahul Aware (61kg), Naveen (70kg), Gaurav Baliyan (79kg) and Somveer (92kg).

In Greco-roman, Arjun (55kg), Sachin Rana (63kg), Aditya Kundu (72kg) and Harpreet Singh (82kg) will represent India.

Greco Roman Style

Sakshi (65Kg), Pinki (55kg), Sarita (59kg) and Gursharanpreet Kaur (72kg) will compete in the women's category.

The Senior Asian Wrestling Championship is scheduled from February 17 to 23. (ANI)

