Sameer Verma crashes out of Denmark Open

Odense [Denmark], Oct 17 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma crashed out of the Denmark Open after facing a second-round defeat against Chen Long 12-21, 10-21 here on Thursday.

In the 38-minute long encounter, Verma did not look promising as he lost the match in two straight games. Chen outclassed Verma to proceed in the next round of the tournament.

Yesterday, Saina Nehwal was knocked out after facing a defeat against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 15-21, 21-23 in her first-round match.

Nehwal after failing to secure the first game gave a tough competition in the next game. She lost the match in two-straight games that lasted for 37 minutes.

Later in the day, Sai Praneeth will take on Japan's Kento Momota in the second-round match. (ANI)