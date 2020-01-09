Sangampreet Bisla looking forward to defending his crown at Khelo India Youth Games

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Punjab's compound archer Sangampreet Bisla, who won gold in the Khelo India Youth Games">Khelo India Youth Games in Pune last year, on Wednesday said he is looking forward to defending his crown.

"I have recently competed in the All-India University Championships and am looking forward to defending my crown here," Bisla, a bronze medallist in the World Youth Archery Championship, said in a statement.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday sent off the athletes for the Khelo India Youth Games">Khelo India Youth Games, which will be held in Assam from January 10.

MP Mary Kom, Sports Secretary, Radheshyam Jhulaniya, Director General of SAI, Sandip Pradhan, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

26 athletes from Jammu and Kashmir were among the first to be flown in for the Games.

"I have been training for three months but you really must hear about the 10.8 that I shot in a match," said Samarth Tuli.

Recurve archers Yasmeen Batool and Nusrat Rehman and their manager Khaleda Bano, a former volleyball player and shot putter, were beaming throughout the flight.

Delhi's Arush Dutt, who trains in the Khelo India Academy in DPS Sonipat, was grateful for the Khelo India scholarship.

"The moment I knew I was picked for the Games in Guwahati, I let books take a backseat and focused on my preparation. The scholarship goes a long way in reducing the financial burden on my parents, who have always encouraged me to play the sport," he said. (ANI)

