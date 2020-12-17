Sao Paulo's Interlagos Circuit to host Brazilian Grand Prix until 2025

London [UK], December 17 (ANI): Formula 1 have announced that Sao Paulo will continue to be home to the Brazilian Grand Prix until 2025.



The Brazilian GP will officially be named the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo and will continue to be held at the famous Interlagos Circuit, with next year's race taking place on November 14, 2021.

"There will be a new promoter for the Grand Prix, Brasil Motorsport, a company owned by investment entities controlled by Mubadala, a global investment company from Abu Dhabi. Mubadala has a strong history of investments in diversified industries, and has appointed Alan Adler, a senior executive with relevant experience in the Sports and Entertainment sector, to lead this new partnership with Formula 1," Formula 1 said in a statement.

Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1, said: "We are pleased to announce the city of Sao Paulo will continue to host the Brazilian Grand Prix until 2025 and look forward to working with our new promoter in the years ahead. Brazil is a very important market for Formula 1 with devoted fans and a long history in the sport. The race in Brazil has always been a highlight for our fans, the drivers and our partners and we look forward to providing Formula 1 fans with an exciting race at Interlagos in 2021 and over the next five years." (ANI)

