Sarita Devi, Nandini bow out of AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 6 (ANI): Sarita Devi (60kg) and debutant Nandini (81kg) bowed out of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday as India registered a winless day.

The Indian boxing star Sarita, who is seeded fourth in her category, put up a convincing first-round performance as the five-times Asian gold medalist, managed to land some clear punches initially but the Russian pugilist Natalia Shadrina made a strong comeback in the second and third round to overpower the experienced Sarita to win the bout 5-0.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old Nandini failed to find her rhythm at the world stage and was found wanting in all the three rounds.

The first woman boxer from Chandigarh to represent the country at the championship fell short in comparison to her German counterpart, Irina-Nicoletta Schonberger, who won the bout 5-0 on points.

With Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Saweety Boora (75kg) already confirming their place in the pre-quarters, Monday will witness the last set of debutants as Manju Rani (48Kg) and Manju Bamboriya (64kg) will take to the ring.

Manju Rani, who is seeded sixth in the light flyweight category, will take on Ven Tayonis Cedeno of Venezuela while Manju Bamboriya will face fourth seed Italy's Angela Carini. (ANI)

