Satnam Singh and Amey Nitin face-off in first WBC India Featherweight title clash

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): With the introduction of professional boxing in India and the country's determination to host sporting events once more, two of the country's ace pugilists Satnam Singh and Amey Nitin will face off on March 26 for the first World Boxing Council India featherweight championship belt, under the aegis of United Professional Boxing.

Brigadier (Retired) PK Muralidharan Raja, President, Indian Boxing Council, addressed said, "It is a matter of great pride and valour that two of the bests boxers face-off in the bout. In a historic contest in Delhi, top 10 Indian featherweight Amey Nitin (7-4, 3KOs) and India's No. 1 bantamweight Satnam Singh (9-1, 4KOs) will fight for the WBC India Featherweight title. It is a story that will go a long way in promoting boxing in India. I am honoured to witness this historic event."

Anirudh Pathak, Co-founder, United Professional Boxing, said, "When Amey Nitin fights Satnam Singh for the WBC India Featherweight title on Friday, the battle promises grit and drive. Both boxers have struggled against the odds despite their strong win-loss records on the Pro Circuit."

Amey is a bank official by day and a boxer by night. He has a 7-4 win-loss record in 11 professional bouts. In order to pursue his dream of becoming a champion boxer, the former state medalist in the amateur category works as a sales executive for a private bank.

"I went to a municipal school and come from a family where sports are a luxury. To support my boxing career, I completed MBA and worked while continuing my boxing," Amey Nitin explained.



He will seek to maintain his strong form as he prepares to face Satnam Singh for the WBC domestic title at 126 pounds.

"I was in standard 10 when I first started boxing. It would have been tough to obtain financial assistance from my family. So here's my standard 10th board test for appearing, my sport for earning tuitions and money for young kids," said Satnam Singh.

"I bought my boxing equipment with my own money and chose to turn pro when the Indian Boxing Council came along," said the boxer, who goes by the ring name 'Milkha'. "I used to watch Pro Bouts on TV and sit in the audience area."

Anirban Roy, Co-founder, United Professional Boxing, said, "Satnam Singh is on a six-fight winning run since his last loss in the squared circle in 2018. He faced only loss in China, ambitiously jumping up from four rounds to 10 in just his fourth pro fight."

Last year, in the summer of 2021, the World Boxing Council launched a groundbreaking boxing initiative in India. Last August, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced the foundation of the WBC India committee, which will serve as the WBC's strategic governing body and ally in India, in partnership with the Indian Boxing Council. (ANI)

