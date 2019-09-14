Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary

Saurabh Chaudhary beats own world record score

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary during the finals of the Men's 10M Air Pistol national shooting trials T7 on Saturday won a score of 246.8, beating his own finals world record score of 246.3.
However, this will not be counted as official in the global scheme of things.
Chaudhary also won the T6 trials of the same event on Friday.
Air force's Shahzar Rizvi, in the Men's 10M Air T7 finals, finished second with 243.7 while the third spot was clinched by Army's Ravinder Kumar with 220.3.
Whereas, in the Women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T6 trials, world championship silver medalist Anjum Moudgil won easily. She shot 456 to win the finals after topping qualification with 1170.
Other winners on the day included Prasiddhi (Women's 3P junior T6), Arjun Singh Cheema (Men's 10M Air Pistol junior) and Udhayveer Sidhu (Men's 25M Standard Pistol). (ANI)

