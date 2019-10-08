Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 8 (ANI): Indian boxer Saweety Boora was knocked out of the ongoing AIBA Women's World Championships after she suffered a defeat in her pre-quarterfinal bout against Louise Price here on Tuesday.
In the 75kg category, Boora gave a tough competition to Price but the latter prevailed with a split verdict of 3-1.
A point was deducted from the Welsh pugilist's account for excessive holding in the second round.
Earlier, six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) registered a 5-0 win over Jutmas Jitpong of Thailand and moved into the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Kom will now face Lorena Victoria Valencia of Colombia on October 10.
Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had a bye in the first round and will face Oumayma Bel from Morocco on Wednesday. Whereas, Jamuna Boro (54kg) will be challenged by Algerian boxer Ouidad Sfouh. (ANI)
Saweety Boora knocked out of AIBA Women's World Championships
ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:12 IST
