Saweety Boora knocked out of AIBA Women's World Championships

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:12 IST

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 8 (ANI): Indian boxer Saweety Boora was knocked out of the ongoing AIBA Women's World Championships after she suffered a defeat in her pre-quarterfinal bout against Louise Price here on Tuesday.
In the 75kg category, Boora gave a tough competition to Price but the latter prevailed with a split verdict of 3-1.
A point was deducted from the Welsh pugilist's account for excessive holding in the second round.
Earlier, six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) registered a 5-0 win over Jutmas Jitpong of Thailand and moved into the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Kom will now face Lorena Victoria Valencia of Colombia on October 10.
Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had a bye in the first round and will face Oumayma Bel from Morocco on Wednesday. Whereas, Jamuna Boro (54kg) will be challenged by Algerian boxer Ouidad Sfouh. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:36 IST

