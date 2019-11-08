Representative Image
Schedule for 13th South Asian Games 2019 announced

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The schedule for the 13th South Asian Games 2019 was announced on Friday.
India will be taking part in 17 games out of 27 in the Games slated to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from December 1.
The ten games in which India communicated it will not participate are: Archery, Cricket, Golf, Karate, Kabbadi, Paragliding, Table Tennis, Tennis, Taekwondo and Wrestling.
Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other countries taking part in the games. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:07 IST

Wanted to give country another reason to celebrate 75 years of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After winning the bid for hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023, Hockey India's president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad on Friday said the country has "another reason to celebrate 75 years of Independence."

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:56 IST

CBSE to observe Fitness Week in November as part of Fit India Movement

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): In an attempt to promote fitness among school children, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be observing Fitness Week in the second and third week of November as a part of Fit India Movement.

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:48 IST

Ashwin adds value to any team he's part of: Ricky Ponting

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After acquiring spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020, head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, on Friday said that the off-spinner adds great value to any team he is a part of.

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:33 IST

Andrew Balbirnie appointed as Ireland's Test and ODI captain

Dublin [Ireland], Nov 8 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Friday announced that Andrew Balbirnie will lead the team in the Test and One-Day International format of the game.

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:03 IST

Third T20I: Australia defeat Pakistan by 10 wickets, win series

Burswood [Australia], Nov 8 (ANI): Australia registered a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third T20I match here on Friday.

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:50 IST

India to host 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup

Lausanne [Switzerland], Nov 8 (ANI): The Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday announced that India would be hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023.

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:04 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls Rojo 'top-quality footballer' after...

Leeds [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Manchester City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer termed Marcos Rojo a 'top-quality footballer' for his performance against Partizan on Friday.

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:58 IST

Dani Ceballos to miss Leicester City clash due to injury

London [UK], Nov 8 (ANI): Arsenal faced a major blow ahead of their clash against Leicester City as Dani Ceballos is set to miss the match due to a hamstring injury.

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:55 IST

CGF delegates to meet IOA officials over exclusion of shooting...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Delegates of Commonwealth Games Federation will be meeting the officials of Indian Olympic Association on November 14 to discuss the exclusion of shooting from the Commonwealth Games, a source within the IOA confirmed on Friday.

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:39 IST

Napier T20I: Dawid Malan guides England to 76-run win over New Zealand

Napier [New Zealand], Nov 8 (ANI): England registered a comfortable 76 runs victory over New Zealand in the fourth T20I match here at the McLean Park on Friday.

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:08 IST

Sachin, Harbhajan wish Brett Lee on his 43rd birthday

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday wished former Australian pacer Brett Lee on his 43rd birthday.

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:01 IST

Indebted to get an opportunity to do something for country: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After becoming the first Indian male cricketer to play 100 T20Is, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday said that he is indebted to have the opportunity to do something for the country.

