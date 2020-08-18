Selection committee recommends names for Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand Award

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Sports Ministry's Selection Committee on Monday recommended 13 names for Dronacharya Award and 15 names for Dhyan Chand Award after a meeting.

Jude Felix, Romesh Pathania, Jaspal Rana, and Kuldeep Handoo are among the 13 names recommended for the Dronacharya Award this year, a source within the Sports Ministry told ANI.

On Tuesday, the Selection Committee will have a discussion on the Arjuna Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

Last month, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had constituted a Selection Committee for selecting awardees for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Dronacharya Awards, Arjuna Awards, Dhyan Chand Awards, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Award and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2020.

Retired Justice of Supreme Court Justice Mukundakam Sharma was selected as the Chairperson of the Committee.

"The Members include eminent names from the field of Indian Sports including Virender Sehwag (Cricket), Sardar Singh (Hockey), Monalisa Baruah Mehta (Table Tennis), Deepa Malik (Para-athletics), Venkatesan Devarajan (Boxing) as well as well-known media persons including Sports Commentator Manish Batavia and Sports Journalists Alok Sinha and Neeru Bhatia," the Sports Ministry's release had read.

Officials from the Sports Ministry in the committee included Director General, SAI, Sandip Pradhan, LS Singh, Joint Secretary (Sports Development), and Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan, CEO Target Olympic Podium Scheme. (ANI)

