Representative Image
Representative Image

Selection of Indian team for Int'l Kabaddi tournament on Nov 18

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:33 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Indian team for the International Kabaddi Tournament will be selected at the Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sports Stadium, Jalandhar on November 18.
Disclosing this here on Friday a spokesperson of the Sports Department said that the International Kabaddi Tournament 2019 will be dedicated to 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev and the selection trials for Indian team will be held on November 18 morning.
First of all, players have to register at 8 am. A spokesperson said that the players should bring with them 2 passport size photographs and documents showing proof of Indian citizenship.
The selection committee for the team has been constituted under the chairmanship of vice president of Punjab Kabaddi Association Tejinder Singh Midhukhera. According to the spokesman, a 15-day coaching camp will also be held for the selected players.
The inauguration would be held on December 1 at Guru Nanak Stadium Sultanpur Lodhi and four matches would be played that day.
The closing ceremony would be held at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium in Dera Baba Nanak and apart from the final match, third and fourth position matches would also be played on this day.
Besides this, two matches each would be played at Guru Nanak stadium Amritsar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh stadium Ferozepur, Sports Stadium Bathinda, Sports Stadium YPS Patiala. The semifinals would be held at Charanganga Sports Stadium, Sri Anandpur Sahib.
Nine teams would be participating in the tournament. These would be India, USA, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Kenya, New Zealand, Pakistan and Canada. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:36 IST

India get two nominations at AFC Annual Awards 2019

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the nominees for the AFC Annual Awards Hong Kong 2019 on Friday with India receiving nominations in two categories.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:23 IST

PCB invites Amir, Irfan, Wasim for fitness camp

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 15 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited three players, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, and Imad Wasim, for the eight-day long fitness camp on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:20 IST

Tremendous feeling to get double ton: Mayank Agarwal

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal after scoring second double ton in the Test said that it was a 'tremendous feeling'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:46 IST

Indore Test: Mayank Agarwal greets specially-abled students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal who scored a scintillating knock of 243 runs against Bangladesh in the first Test match of the series, met a group of specially-abled students here who came to watch the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:28 IST

Here's how teams look before IPL auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the lists of players after the deadline for franchises to extend player contracts expired on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:46 IST

Wicket was easy to bat on day two, says Mayank Agarwal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal after playing a knock of 243 runs in the first innings said that it was a good wicket to bat on the day two.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:27 IST

To win Test match you need bowling unit: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After Bangladesh's dismal performance in the first two days of the Test match, coach Russell Domingo said that the team needs a 'bowling unit' consisting of pacers to win games.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:31 IST

Indore Test: Mayank's double ton guides India to 493/6, lead by 343 runs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Mayank Agarwal's double ton guided India to 493 runs on the day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:19 IST

Mayank Agarwal scores second double ton in Test

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal scored his second double century in Test cricket on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 15:56 IST

Siddhesh Lad traded to KKR by Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Mumbai Indians batsman Siddhesh Lad will turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming season of the IPL following a successful trade.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:35 IST

VVS Laxman does the unthinkable, makes Gautam Gambhir laugh out loud!

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir is known to be a serious person, however, VVS Laxman on Friday did the unthinkable as he made the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper laugh out loud!

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:15 IST

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth marches into semi-finals

Hong Kong, Nov 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Friday progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after registering a win in the third round.

Read More
iocl