Sending my love to India, please do what you can to stay safe: Yohan Blake

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Olympic gold medalist Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake has urged everyone to stay safe in India as the second Covid-19 wave is rampant across the country.

"Just want to take this time to send my love to India. I have been watching cricket over the years. I have grown to love the country so much. Wonderful people all around. I am begging everyone to please do what they can to stay safe. I know it may difficult but imagine if we work together," Blake wrote on Twitter.

After Pat Cummins, former Australia pacer Brett Lee on Tuesday stepped forward to help India in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



Lee said that he will donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India.

On Monday, Australian pacer Pat Cummins who is in India playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) donated USD 50,000 to aid India's fight against Covid-19. He made a donation to the PM-Cares Fund for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.

Witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus infections across the country, India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest single-day hike since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

