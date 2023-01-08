Sentry Tournament of Champions: Korea's Tom Kim in fifth position, Indian-American Theegala in 12th

Kapalua [US], January 8 (ANI): Korean sensation Tom Kim continued to be in the frame as he added a 4-under 69 to his first-round 65 to be 12-under and fifth here at the midway stage of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa, without a win in 2022 moved into sole lead with a 64-66 and at 16-under he was two clear of Scottie Scheffler (66-66). Scheffler could move back to World No. 1 with a two-way tie for third at better, with Rory McIlroy choosing to sit out this week.

Indian American Sahith Theegala, who also came into the event because he reached the Tour Championship last year, was tied for 18th with 67-71. Hideki Matsuyama sits at T-12 with 67-70.



Morikawa took advantage of some of the scoring holes late in his second round Friday for a 7-under 66. He is without a bogey over two rounds on the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler ran off nine birdies in his round of 66, leaving him two shots behind along with Kapalua newcomer J.J. Spaun (68).

Jordan Spieth had two eagles -- one a 7-iron that came inches away from an albatross on the par-5 fifth hole -- and had a 66. He was three shots behind.

Morikawa came into Kapalua - till now a winners-only event - as the PGA TOUR expanded the field from exclusively winners in 2022 to include those who reached the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake.

Scoring was low and only two players were over par with their totals -- Billy Horschel (71) and Chad Ramey (76) were 2 over. (ANI)

