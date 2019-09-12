Seth Rollins posted a picture with his "recently found" brother. (Photo/Seth Rollins Twitter)
Seth Rollins finds out his brother, sister who he never knew existed

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently found out about his brother and sister who he never knew existed!
"In a wild turn of events, I recently found out I have a brother (and sister, not pictured) I never knew existed! Thank you @23andMe for bringing people together. Life is a crazy, awesome thing and we are all insanely lucky to get to experience it," Rollins tweeted.

In his tweet, he thanked an organisation called '23 and Me' which is known for generating reports relating to customer's ancestry and genetic predispositions.
It has been a roller coaster of a year for Rollins on a personal note as he recently got engaged to women's champion Becky Lynch.
Lynch, popularly known as The Man, defeated Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to claim both titles in their Winner Take All Match.
Rollins is now looking to defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions.
However, before the Universal Championship match, Strowman and Rollins will also defend their Raw Tag Team Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. (ANI)

