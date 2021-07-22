Seven new members appointed to CGF Anti-Doping and Medical Commission

London [UK], July 21 (ANI): The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board has confirmed seven new members for its Anti-Doping and Medical Commission following an open recruitment process that saw successful candidates appointed from all six regions of the Commonwealth.

The new additions to the Commission will be Dr Sonia Johnson, Grenada, Dr John MacLean, Scotland, Dr Andrew Pipe, Canada, Dr Chin Sim Teoh, Singapore, Dr Aya Nakitanda, Uganda, Dr Bruce Hamilton, New Zealand and Dr Anita Green, Australia, as per an official release.

Dr Sonia Johnson holds significant international sporting experience, having served on the CGF Medical Commission for the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, and for the Bahamas 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Dr John MacLean is the current Medical Director and Chief Executive of The National Stadium Sports Medicine Centre in Glasgow and Chief Medical Consultant for the Scottish Football Association. He has held senior medical roles for major organisations including UEFA, FIFA, UKAD, the CGF and the Organising Committees of London 2012 and Glasgow 2014 and served on the CGF Medical Commission for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Dr Andrew Pipe has held numerous senior medical positions in Canada and internationally. He has been a member of the IOC Medical & Scientific Expert Group and CGF Medical Commission and he is currently a Clinician at the Division of Prevention and Rehabilitation at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

Dr Chin Sim Teoh is Clinical Director of the Sports and Exercise Medicine Centre at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Singapore. She is a former member of the WADA TUE Expert Group and the Anti-Doping Committee of IPC. She has served Team Singapore as Chief Medical Officer to the Olympic, Paralympic, Asian, Southeast Asian and the Youth Olympic Games.



Dr Aya Nakitanda is a medical doctor, epidemiologist and recent member of the WADA Health Medical and Research Committee. She is President of the Uganda National Antidoping Organization (NADO) and board member of the Africa Zone V Regional Antidoping Organisation (RADO). The former elite swimmer is also a 10-time national champion and multiple record holder for Uganda as well as an Olympian and multi-Commonwealth Games competitor.

Dr Bruce Hamilton is the Director of Performance Health, High Performance Sport New Zealand. He is the Medical Lead of the New Zealand Olympic Committee following several international roles, including working previously as Chief Medical Officer for UK Athletics.

Dr Anita Green has over 25 years' experience as a sports doctor and amongst other senior roles, served as Chief Medical Officer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The appointment panel was led by the CGF Anti-Doping and Medical Commission Chair Dr Peter Harcourt who is an Australian medical doctor and specialist sports and exercise physician.

CGF Anti-Doping and Medical Commission Chair Dr Peter Harcourt said: "I am delighted that, following an open and extensive research process, we have been able to appoint seven exceptional individuals to the Commission. I am proud that we have been able to recruit genuine, world leading experts in the Anti-Doping and Medical field who represent the diversity of the Commonwealth. These are exciting times as we will not only be overseeing the anti-doping and medical services required for the Games but also be setting a long-term strategy and developing policy through our collective knowledge and expertise in order to help the CGF fulfil its vision and mission."

CGF President Dame Louise Martin said: "I would like to congratulate the new members of our Anti-Doping and Medical Commission, who have an incredibly important role in the lead up to Birmingham. Our focus is on protecting the health, safety and well-being of everyone participating in the Commonwealth Games, as well as ensuring safe, fair and clean competition."

All members of the Commission have been appointed for an initial two-year term through to the CGF General Assembly in 2023. The only exception is Dr Anita Green, who has been appointed for an initial term to the end of the Birmingham 2022 as the outgoing Chief Medical Officer for Gold Coast 2018. (ANI)

