Seven players pull out of India Open after testing positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday confirmed that seven players have been withdrawn from the ongoing India Open 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The players returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday. Doubles partners deemed close contact of the seven players have also been withdrawn from the tournament," BWF said in a statement.



According to BWF, the players will not be replaced in the main draw and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round.

"Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants," the statement further read.

Round two of the India Open commences on Thursday. (ANI)

