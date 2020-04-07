Shane Lowry 'disappointed' over Open Championship cancellation due to coronavirus

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): As golf's oldest tournament, Open Championship, got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, professional Irish golfer Shane Lowry expressed disappointment for not being able to defend his title this year.

However, the 33-year-old golfer feels that the organisers have taken the right decision as people's health and safety is of utmost importance.

"Obviously im disappointed that I won't get to defend the Open championship this year but I feel the RandA have made the right decisions based on people's health and safety. See you all in Royal St George's in 2021," Lowry tweeted.



The organisers (R and A) of Open Championship on Monday cancelled the event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was the first time since the Second World War that golf's original Championship, first played in 1860, was cancelled.

The Open was slated to be played in Kent from July 12 to July 19. The 149th Open will be played at Royal St George's from July 11-18, 2021.

The 150th Open will be played at St Andrews from July 10-17, 2022. (ANI)

