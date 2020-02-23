Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan win silver at Hungarian Open

Budapest [Hungary] Feb 23 (ANI): Indian men's doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan clinched a silver medal at the 2020 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open in Budapest.

The pair put in a strong effort but eventually went down fighting 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11 to the 16th seeds Benedikt Duda and Patrick Franziska of Germany in a 30-minute summit showdown.

Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal had been splendid all week and had even accounted for the top seeds Ho Kwan Kit and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in a hard-fought 3-2 victory in the semi-finals.

This is Sharath Kamal's second medal from this prestigious tournament as he also went on to win a bronze in mixed doubles in partnership with Manika Batra. (ANI)

