'She was people's leader' - Condolences from sports fraternity continue to pour in for Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences continue to pour in from sports fraternity for former External Affairs Minister and veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

Leaving a strong legacy behind, the BJP stalwart breathed her last at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav in a tweet said Swaraj was people's leader who has been taken away too soon.

"She was a people's leader. A rare politician taken away too soon. Rest in peace #SushmaSwaraj ma'am. Om Shanti!" Poonam wrote.



Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom said, "Deeply grieved to hear the demise of Smt #SushmaSawraj ji. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her departed soul Rest In Peace."



Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra in a tweet conveyed, "RIP Sushma Swaraj. May God give her family the strength to overcome this irreparable loss."



Indian wrestler Babita Phogat said that the country has lost a great skilled leader. She added that Swaraj was no less than a school for women who want to step into politics.

Phogat tweeted in Hindi.



Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar said, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of former foreign minister @SushmaSwaraj ji.. Condolences to the family. May her soul RIP."



Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap expressed sadness, saying, "Shocked and deeply saddened by this news. RIP @SushmaSwaraj ma'am."



Swaraj implemented the Modi-government's foreign policy on a global scale, including strengthening India's fight against terrorism.

The BJP leader felt restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive the 67-year-old for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm. (ANI)